MoFA Committee Reviews UNSC Resolutions On Non-proliferation

Wed 01st January 2020

The status of implementation of UN Security Council's resolutions on non-proliferation was reviewed by a committee of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) with focus on inter-agency coordination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The status of implementation of UN Security Council's resolutions on non-proliferation was reviewed by a committee of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) with focus on inter-agency coordination.

The 5th meeting of the Committee for Coordination, Review and Monitoring (CRMC) held at MoFA on Tuesday and discussed measures to further enhance inter-agency coordination for effective implementation of Targeted Financial Sanctions related to proliferation financing.

In a meeting chaired by Director General Strategic Export Control Division Dr Zafar Ali and attended by designated ex-officio members from the relevant ministries and departments including intelligence, presented their out-reach plans.

A number of decisions were taken to enhance integration of efforts for effective dissemination of information and implementation of Targeted Financial Sanctions related to proliferation financing.

Regulatory authorities were urged to subscribe to e-portal set up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for immediate updates on the sanctions' regime.

