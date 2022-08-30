UrduPoint.com

MOFA Condoles Demise Of Legendary Manzoor Junior

Published August 30, 2022

MOFA condoles demise of legendary Manzoor Junior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday condoled the death of the legendary right winger, hockey World Cup winner, and captain of Team Pakistan Manzoor Hussain Junior.

In a tweet he said, "Adieu #ManzoorHussain Junior legendary right winger, Olympian, World Cup winner & captain of Team Pakistan that won Hockey Gold at 1984 LA Olympics. We salute your services for Pakistan hockey and for keeping the national flag high. Rest In Peace."

