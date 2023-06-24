Open Menu

MOFA Condoles Demise Of Romanian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 10:40 PM

MOFA condoles demise of Romanian ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday here condoled the passing away of Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan Niculaie Goia.

In a message, the spokesperson said, "It is announced with profound sorrow that Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan H.

E. Niculaie Goia has passed away. A seasoned professional, Ambassador Goia shall be remembered for his contribution towards strengthening Pakistan-Romania relations. Our thoughts are with the family of Ambassador Goia in this difficult time.

May his soul rest in eternal peace."

