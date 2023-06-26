Open Menu

MOFA Conveys Demarche To US On US-India Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:28 PM

MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint statement

The US Deputy Chief of Mission was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday evening and a demarche was made to him regarding the US-India Joint Statement, issued on June 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The US Deputy Chief of Mission was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday evening and a demarche was made to him regarding the US-India Joint Statement, issued on June 22, 2023.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Pakistan's concerns and disappointment at the unwarranted, one-sided and misleading references to it in the Joint Statement were conveyed to the US side. It was stressed that the United States should refrain from issuing statements that might be construed as encouragement of India's baseless and politically motivated narrative against Pakistan.

It was also emphasized that counter-terrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the US had been progressing well and that an enabling environment, centered around trust and understanding, was imperative to further solidify Pakistan-US ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United States June From

Recent Stories

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

4 minutes ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

4 minutes ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

4 minutes ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

4 minutes ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

10 minutes ago
 Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

10 minutes ago
Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

11 minutes ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

11 minutes ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

11 minutes ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

11 minutes ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

11 minutes ago
 Woman found dead with throat-slit

Woman found dead with throat-slit

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan