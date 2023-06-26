MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint statement

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The US Deputy Chief of Mission was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday evening and a demarche was made to him regarding the US-India Joint Statement, issued on June 22, 2023.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Pakistan's concerns and disappointment at the unwarranted, one-sided and misleading references to it in the Joint Statement were conveyed to the US side. It was stressed that the United States should refrain from issuing statements that might be construed as encouragement of India's baseless and politically motivated narrative against Pakistan.

It was also emphasized that counter-terrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the US had been progressing well and that an enabling environment, centered around trust and understanding, was imperative to further solidify Pakistan-US ties.