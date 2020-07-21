UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoFA Dismisses Reports Claiming Violation In Postings Of Mission Abroad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:30 PM

MoFA dismisses reports claiming violation in postings of mission abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday dismissed media reports claiming violation of rules and regulations with regard to the postings of heads of missions abroad.

"Any insinuation that postings have been made in violation of rules and regulations is incorrect," Ministry's Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement.

The Spokesperson said, "With reference to recent unsubstantiated speculative reports appearing in section of the media concerning heads of missions' postings, it is pointed out that all posting plans are prepared after thorough consultations and due diligence,.

" She stressed that several factors were involved in determining such postings.

"Laid down criteria encompassing seniority, suitability, regional expertise, diversity of experience, past performance and previous posting patterns, and output in the current position of responsibility, serve among the determining factors," she said.

She expressed hope that facts would be checked before lending any credence to unsubstantiated claims.

Related Topics

Media All

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

21 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

36 minutes ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

51 minutes ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

51 minutes ago

IFarm, Palm Co. win &#039;The CovHack Virtual Inno ..

51 minutes ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.