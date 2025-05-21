MOFA Hosts Session With Delegates To Present Pakistan's Stance On Indian Hostility
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday hosted an interactive session with the high level delegations that will visit important capitals to highlight Pakistan’s perspective on the recent hostilities by India.
Following the briefings by senior officials, a thorough discussion was held on the current state of Pakistan-India relations and future possibilities.
