MOFA Issues Travel Advisory For Pakistan Nationals In Lebanon
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM
The Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that in view of recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, all Pakistanis were advised to avoid travel to Lebanon till further notice
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that in view of recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, all Pakistanis were advised to avoid travel to Lebanon till further notice.
“All Pakistani nationals presently residing in Lebanon are advised to leave Lebanon while the commercial flights remain available. Those staying in Lebanon are advised to exercise extreme caution especially with regard to vulnerable areas,” the spokesperson said in a press statement.
They were also requested to remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut on the following contact numbers:
Cell/Whatsapp: +961-81669488 +961-81815104
Email: [email protected]
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
Independence day celebrations: CJP Faez Isa donates 31680sq ft land for public f ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident18 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops11 hours ago