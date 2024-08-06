MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

The Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that in view of recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, all Pakistanis were advised to avoid travel to Lebanon till further notice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that in view of recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, all Pakistanis were advised to avoid travel to Lebanon till further notice.

“All Pakistani nationals presently residing in Lebanon are advised to leave Lebanon while the commercial flights remain available. Those staying in Lebanon are advised to exercise extreme caution especially with regard to vulnerable areas,” the spokesperson said in a press statement.

They were also requested to remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut on the following contact numbers:

Cell/Whatsapp: +961-81669488 +961-81815104

Email: [email protected]