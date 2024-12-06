MoFA Issues Travel Advisory For Pakistani Nationals Amid Evolving Situation In Syria
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Friday issued a travel advisory for Pakistani diaspora amid recent developments and evolving situation in Syria.
"Pakistan nationals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel or visit to Syria until the situation improves," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advisory said.
It added that the national currently in Syria were advised to exercise extreme caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus.
It added that the Embassy could be reached out for any assistance on cellphone, WhatsApp contacts: +963 987 127 822, +963 990 138 972 and email: [email protected].
