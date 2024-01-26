MOFA Liaison Office Lahore To Remain Close For Three Days
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 11:52 PM
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office, Lahore (Camp Office Lahore) will be temporarily closed from Monday, 29 January 2024 to Wednesday, 31 January 2024 for administrative reasons
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office, Lahore (Camp Office Lahore) will be temporarily closed from Monday, 29 January 2024 to Wednesday, 31 January 2024 for administrative reasons.
As a result of this temporary closure, consular services including attestation of documents, will not be available during this period. These services will resume on 1st February 2024.
?With effect from 1st February 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office, Lahore will operate from its new premises (43- N Block, Gulberg III, Lahore).
APP/mnr
Recent Stories
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury
KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishment of CESS
UK's King Charles III 'doing well' after prostate surgery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return13 minutes ago
-
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi13 minutes ago
-
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza34 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother34 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary47 minutes ago
-
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties47 minutes ago
-
PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutt ..1 hour ago
-
Independent candidates free to join any political party1 hour ago
-
PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka1 hour ago
-
Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in province: CM Domki1 hour ago
-
Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered on death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Pakistan welcomes provisional measures by ICJ in Gaza1 hour ago