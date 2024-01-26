MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office, Lahore (Camp Office Lahore) will be temporarily closed from Monday, 29 January 2024 to Wednesday, 31 January 2024 for administrative reasons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office, Lahore (Camp Office Lahore) will be temporarily closed from Monday, 29 January 2024 to Wednesday, 31 January 2024 for administrative reasons.

As a result of this temporary closure, consular services including attestation of documents, will not be available during this period. These services will resume on 1st February 2024.

?With effect from 1st February 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office, Lahore will operate from its new premises (43- N Block, Gulberg III, Lahore).

