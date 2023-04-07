Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

MoFA Meets Diplomatic Missions' Expenses By 90% Of Its Budget, NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MoFA meets diplomatic missions' expenses by 90% of its budget, NA told

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Syed Hussain Tariq on Friday apprised the National Assembly that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) was meeting the expenses of the diplomatic missions serving across the country though 90% of its budget allocation.

He was responding to the query during question hour of National Assembly's 51st session of MNA, Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) on the measures taken by this government to improve the performance and reduce expenses of the diplomatic missions abroad.

MNA Rahoupoto on his supplementary question paid tribute to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for bearing expenses of his foreign visits from his own resources.

MNA, Wajiha Qamar of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on her supplementary suggested that budgetary deductions should be made to improve performance of the Pakistani embassies. Moreover, she queried about the rate of Dollar followed to pay the diplomatic missions by the Ministry.

Parliamentary Secretary, Hussain Tariq said the Ministry had taken austerity measures to reduce its expenses whereas it was paying its diplomatic missions in Dollars and after depreciation of the Currency it had put more burden on the Ministry's finances.

Tariq informed that the Ministry was providing funds in dollars on the official rate for conversion of grants prevailing before the budget.

MNA, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur of PPPP on his supplementary questioned that on the Ministry's plan to sale its high-end properties and establishments of missions to save precious national exchequer as the country's population and expatriates were rising that demanded more resources.

MNA, Shagufta Jumani of PPPP also raised her concern on no embassy building in Republic of Iraq despite the fact that it was a significant place where thousands of Pakistani pilgrims visit the holy places in the brotherly country every year.

She sought the Ministry's intentions on establishing any formal consulate or not as there was no embassy of Pakistan for the past 12 years and at present it was operating on a floor of a hotel.

MNA, Saira Bano of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) also put a question pertaining to old Pakistani Embassy building in Washington being allegedly used by the Ambassador and when it was going to be sold as the auction bid was already carried out.

The Parliamentary Secretary while responding to the queries said there was only one property being sold in Washington after the interministerial committee (of MoFA, Housing and Finance Ministries) approval. However, he said no property was sold or brought in the past five years by the Ministry.

The old embassy building was archaic and incurred huge expenses in lieu off maintenance and taxes that made the property non-feasible for maintenance, he said, adding that the bid was done through the realtor hired for the process and highest bidder got the property. The bid from Washington was received by the Cabinet, he said.

Despite the fact that MoFA meets the expenses of its embassies from 90% of its budget but the Embassies also generate funds through visa service and other facilities offered at the embassies and were utilised there to meet their needs, he added.

On the issue of no embassy established in Iraq, he said it was a fact that due to disturbed situation in Iraq the embassy was set up in a hotel, whereas the embassy mission staff was positively available to ensure proper facilitation of the zaireen (pilgrims). However, there was a plan to build one and would share details with the House after a fresh question was put up, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Dollar Washington Budget Iraq Hotel Visit Sale Alliance Ghulam Ali Pakistan Peoples Party Visa From Government Cabinet Share Housing

Recent Stories

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

32 minutes ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

1 hour ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

2 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

3 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.