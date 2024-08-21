Open Menu

MoFA Sets Up Crisis Management Unit To Facilitate Rapatriation Of Pilgrims' Bodies

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM

MoFA sets up Crisis Management Unit to facilitate rapatriation of pilgrims' bodies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday established a Crisis Management Unit to facilitate the repatriation of the Pakistani pilgrims' bodies who lost their lives in a bus accident in Yazd city of Iran.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, expressed condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased Pakistani pilgrims and said that on the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Consul of Pakistan in Zahidan had been tasked with the responsibility of reaching the site of the accident and ascertaining the situation on the ground.

"They will also coordinate with local authorities to provide medical relief to the injured and arrange repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan, most of whom are residents of the Sindh province," the spokesperson said.

Moreover, Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran and Consul in Zahidan are also in contact with the Iranian authorities in Tehran and Zahidan to expedite the recovery and repatriation of the dead bodies and facilitate medical treatment of the injured.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Accident Injured Dead Prime Minister Foreign Office Iran Ishaq Dar Yazd Tehran SITE

Recent Stories

Commemorative stamp unveiled to mark 75 years of P ..

Commemorative stamp unveiled to mark 75 years of Pak-Egypt diplomatic ties

52 minutes ago
 Hunza campaign promotes sustainable development an ..

Hunza campaign promotes sustainable development and eco-tourism

51 minutes ago
 Anti-Corruption team nabs official for bribery in ..

Anti-Corruption team nabs official for bribery in Attock

52 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul- ..

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt revie ..

52 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses NAB's appeal against providing inqui ..

LHC dismisses NAB's appeal against providing inquiry documents to Parvez Elahi

1 hour ago
 MoFA activates CMU to help tragic road accident vi ..

MoFA activates CMU to help tragic road accident victims in Iran

2 hours ago
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search

Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search

2 hours ago
 Garbage removed from empty plot on DC orders

Garbage removed from empty plot on DC orders

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms support for victims, pledges c ..

Pakistan reaffirms support for victims, pledges continued fight against terrori ..

2 hours ago
 24 vehicles challaned over violations

24 vehicles challaned over violations

2 hours ago
 Two boys molested in two different incidents in At ..

Two boys molested in two different incidents in Attock

2 hours ago
 Regional ombudsman holds open court

Regional ombudsman holds open court

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan