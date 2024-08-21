MoFA Sets Up Crisis Management Unit To Facilitate Rapatriation Of Pilgrims' Bodies
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday established a Crisis Management Unit to facilitate the repatriation of the Pakistani pilgrims' bodies who lost their lives in a bus accident in Yazd city of Iran.
The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, expressed condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased Pakistani pilgrims and said that on the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Consul of Pakistan in Zahidan had been tasked with the responsibility of reaching the site of the accident and ascertaining the situation on the ground.
"They will also coordinate with local authorities to provide medical relief to the injured and arrange repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan, most of whom are residents of the Sindh province," the spokesperson said.
Moreover, Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran and Consul in Zahidan are also in contact with the Iranian authorities in Tehran and Zahidan to expedite the recovery and repatriation of the dead bodies and facilitate medical treatment of the injured.
