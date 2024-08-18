MOFA Starts Apostille Attestation Service Through Courier Companies For Gujrat, Quetta
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) After Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has now decided to provide apostille attestation services through courier companies in Gujrat and Quetta as well.
The service in the cities will start from August 19 (Monday), a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Sunday.
As part of this initiative, designated courier companies are collecting documents from applicants, which will then be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The courier companies authorized to collect documents for apostille attestation in Gujrat include TCS, M&P, Leopard, and ECS. Similarly, in Quetta, TCS, Gerry's, M&P, Leapord, and ECS will collect the documents for apostille attestation.
According to the statement, the courier companies are authorized to accept all documents except Power of Attorney.
