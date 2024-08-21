MoFA Unveils Apostille Convention To Simplify Document Authentication
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) launched the Apostille Convention on Wednesday in Islamabad, aiming to streamline the authentication process for public documents intended for international use.
With the formal launch of Apostille certification, the MoFA and its liaison offices in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Gujrat will now accept documents for Apostille attestation through the five courier companies that have already been notified.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the launch ceremony, which was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Information Technology, and the National Information Technology Board (NITB).
Speaking on the occasion Dar stress the government's commitment to enhancing public facilitation and highlighted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' efforts to improve public service delivery by simplifying document attestation and legalization. He urged Ministry officials to be more proactive in ensuring efficient service provision.
Starting today (Aug 21), the MoFA has launched an "Online Apostille Application System." This system allows individuals to apply for apostille online by creating a profile and submitting documents directly through the "Online Payment App" introduced by Habib Bank Ltd.
