MoFEPT Announces Designated Routes Of Pink Bus Service
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) announced designated routes of the Pink Bus Service to facilitate female students and teachers in Islamabad.
According to MoFEPT official, the program will deploy 20 pink buses to provide free transportation services for female students and teachers traveling within the capital.
The designated routes for the Pink Bus Service are as follows;
Route 1-A Nilore to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS,
Route 1-B Nilore (Ziarat Stop to Secretariat)
Route 2-A Bhara Kau to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS (via F-6)
Route 2-B Bhara Kau to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS (via G-6)
Route 3-A Humak to Secretariat.
Route 3-B Humak to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS.
The 20 buses, acquired for various schools and colleges in Islamabad, feature a distinctive pink design and will operate in both rural and urban areas of the city.
The initiative will allow female students and teachers in the federal capital to benefit from a new, free bus service to and from educational institutions.
This joint venture between MOFEPT and the district administration aims to tackle the transportation challenges faced by women in accessing educational facilities, addressing the lack of adequate transportation options, particularly for female students and teachers.
These buses will be available for free transportation for female teachers and students, further supporting the government’s efforts to enhance access to education for all.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PACCI demands to end imposition of 2 % Cess on export from KP11 seconds ago
-
PM chairs high level meeting of political parties' leaders18 seconds ago
-
Online registration system for private societies being developed: SMBR22 seconds ago
-
Moazzam Jah Ansari assumes charge as IG Balochistan10 minutes ago
-
CM appoints parliamentary secretaries in Punjab20 minutes ago
-
PHSA arranges seminar on stress management20 minutes ago
-
KP Registration of Brick Kilns bill 2024 approved20 minutes ago
-
NEOC issues warning of Tropical storm for Sindh30 minutes ago
-
Kuli Katchery held to address women issues30 minutes ago
-
Chairman Municipal Committee visits rain affected areas of Duki40 minutes ago
-
PM resolves to prevent inimical forces from disrupting Balochistan's peace, stability40 minutes ago
-
ECP chalks out schedule for training of district monitoring officers for bye-election poll50 minutes ago