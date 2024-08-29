Open Menu

MoFEPT Announces Designated Routes Of Pink Bus Service

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) announced designated routes of the Pink Bus Service to facilitate female students and teachers in Islamabad.

According to MoFEPT official, the program will deploy 20 pink buses to provide free transportation services for female students and teachers traveling within the capital.

The designated routes for the Pink Bus Service are as follows;

Route 1-A Nilore to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS,

Route 1-B Nilore (Ziarat Stop to Secretariat)

Route 2-A Bhara Kau to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS (via F-6)

Route 2-B Bhara Kau to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS (via G-6)

Route 3-A Humak to Secretariat.

Route 3-B Humak to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS.

The 20 buses, acquired for various schools and colleges in Islamabad, feature a distinctive pink design and will operate in both rural and urban areas of the city.

The initiative will allow female students and teachers in the federal capital to benefit from a new, free bus service to and from educational institutions.

This joint venture between MOFEPT and the district administration aims to tackle the transportation challenges faced by women in accessing educational facilities, addressing the lack of adequate transportation options, particularly for female students and teachers.

These buses will be available for free transportation for female teachers and students, further supporting the government’s efforts to enhance access to education for all.

