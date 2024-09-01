Open Menu

MoFEPT Announces Designated Routes Of Pink Bus Service

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) announced designated routes of the Pink Bus Service to facilitate female students and teachers in Islamabad.

According to MoFEPT official, the program will deploy 20 pink buses to provide free transportation services for female students and teachers traveling within the capital.

The designated routes for the Pink Bus Service are as follows;

Route 1-A Nilore to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS,

Route 1-B Nilore (Ziarat Stop to Secretariat)

Route 2-A Bhara Kahu to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS (via F-6)

Route 2-B Bhara Kahu to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS (via G-6)

Route 3-A Humak to Secretariat.

Route 3-B Humak to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS.

The 20 buses, acquired for various schools and colleges in Islamabad, feature a distinctive pink design and will operate in both rural and urban areas of the city.

The initiative will allow female students and teachers in the federal capital to benefit from a new, free bus service to and from educational institutions.

This joint venture between MOFEPT and the district administration aims to tackle the transportation challenges faced by women in accessing educational facilities, addressing the lack of adequate transportation options, particularly for female students and teachers.

These buses will be available for free transportation for female teachers and students, further supporting the government’s efforts to enhance access to education for all.

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Ziarat Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

17 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

17 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

21 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

21 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

21 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan