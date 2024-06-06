Open Menu

MoFE&PT Launches Character Education & Life Skills Strategy From Grade 1-5

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM

MoFE&PT launches character education & life skills strategy from grade 1-5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) is proud to announce a revolutionary approach to education, focusing on character education and life skills development for students in junior classes (Grade 1–5). 

According to an official of MoFE&PT, "This innovative strategy aims to reduce academic pressure and engage young minds in activities that foster essential values and skills."

"Starting immediately, with a phased implementation plan, this initiative will reach all government schools after summer vacations, the official added.

 

"Our goal is to expose impressionable young minds to global best practices, instilling values like honesty, integrity, cleanliness, respect for the rule of law, care and compassion, tolerance, love, and empathy for one another," the official of MoFE&PT said. 

"By adopting an incremental approach, we ensure a seamless integration of this strategy, paving the way for a brighter, more compassionate future," the official further said.

The Education Ministry urged all stakeholders to join in this transformative journey and nurture the next generation of responsible, informed, and empathetic citizens.

Related Topics

Education Young All Government Best Love

Recent Stories

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

32 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

4 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

13 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

13 hours ago
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

13 hours ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

13 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

14 hours ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

14 hours ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan