ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :In a remarkable display of unity and patriotism, multiple departments falling under the umbrella of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) on Monday came together to mark Pakistan's 76th Independence Day.

The event was an embodiment of the nation's journey, values, and aspirations, celebrated through a series of engaging activities.

The offices of various departments operating under MoFE&PT were transformed into vibrant displays of thematic decorations, capturing the very essence of the occasion. This symbolic gesture paid homage to Pakistan's relentless pursuit of independence and development, underlining the collective commitment towards safeguarding the country's sovereignty.

A poignant flag-hoisting ceremony took place across all MoFE&PT departments, accompanied by special prayers that echoed the sentiments of national integrity, solidarity, and progress. This solemn act further reinforced the unwavering dedication to a united and prosperous Pakistan. The ceremony reached its crescendo with the resonant strains of the National Anthem, symbolizing the unbreakable bonds that bind the nation together.

Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), and Higher Education Commission (HEC) orchestrated tree plantation drives in schools and universities. This monumental initiative highlighted the shared responsibility of nurturing an eco-friendly and sustainable Pakistan.

The celebrations seamlessly merged with the realms of art and culture, as the National College of Arts (NCA) took the lead in orchestrating a multi-faceted tribute. The tribute included an inspiring Art Exhibition, a captivating short video competition showcasing Pakistan's 77-year journey of achievements, and an engaging art competition focused on "Reflecting the Social Challenges of Pakistan.

" These artistic endeavors provided an illuminating perspective on Pakistan's evolution and its ongoing efforts to surmount contemporary challenges.

The literary sphere came alive with schools, colleges, and universities affiliated with FDE, PEIRA, and HEC hosting captivating competitions. Students enthusiastically participated in Poem, Mili Naghma (Patriotic Song), and Speech competitions, creating a platform for the young minds to connect with Pakistan's rich heritage and future aspirations.

Adding a touch of literary brilliance to the festivities, the National Book Foundation (NBF) organized an enlightening book exhibition. This thoughtful initiative enriched the celebrations by fostering a deeper understanding of Pakistan's literary tapestry and intellectual endeavors.

Cultural engagement flourished through traditional dress code competitions, artfully organized by FDE and PEIRA schools and colleges. These interactions showcased Pakistan's diversity and unity in a visually appealing manner.

In a show of remarkable solidarity, esteemed organizations including the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE), Prime Minister's Education Reform Program (PMEB), and Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) orchestrated spirited rallies steeped in patriotic fervor.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) commended the resounding enthusiasm and unwavering dedication exhibited during these celebrations.