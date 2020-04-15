Mohafiz Force constituted for ration distribution

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Mohafiz Force has been constituted for distribution of ration among deserving families across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Mohafiz Force has been constituted for distribution of ration among deserving families across the district.

The force under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner/Focal Person Asima Ijaz Cheema in Iqbal Stadium constituted for serving the masses.

MPAs Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid and others were present on the occasion.

ADC Asima Ijaz Cheema said that Mohafiz Force was comprised of young volunteers who will provided 'Ration' to deserving families by visiting their door to door during lockdown.

She said that district administration was vigilant for serving the poor people during lockdown, adding that safety of citizens was top priority in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.