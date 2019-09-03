'Mohafiz' mobile app needs promotion to cope with missing children cases

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Citizens hailed the efforts of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) for creating the app "Muhafiz" to cope with missing children cases and demanded to run a campaign for awareness among masses to get its wide benefits.

Talking to a private news channel, Shabir, father of three children, said as the app can receive remarkable result for search and information-sharing of cases of underprivileged, homeless children who run away from their homes and about missing children too in Punjab.

"I know about this app that is why I am sharing my views but mostly those parents , who had lost their children, do not know about this app, adding , it should be highlighted in print and electronic media, he said.

Another parent, Sana, while appreciating the CPWB said in many cities including Lahore, dozens of children go missing on a daily basis, and their parents have a hard time finding them, adding, in view of this, the mobile phone app "Muhafiz" has emerged to address these issues through this app.

Currently, there are dozens of mobile applications available for children, women, victims of natural disasters as well as on guidance and help during emergency situations in Pakistan. However, the number of users was remely low, she added.

She mentioned according to statistics, 43 per cent of people in Pakistan currently own a smart-phone. However, a large number of people, due to a lack of awareness, do not use such mobile.