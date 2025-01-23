Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti Appointed As MD OPF
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 09:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The government on Thursday appointed Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti as a Managing Director (MD) of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) for three years.
The appointment was made after the approval of the Federal Cabinet, said the notification
According to the notification issued by The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Jan 23, mentioned as “In Pursuance of Federal Cabinet’s approval in case No.
29/Rule 19/ 2025/66 dated 23rd January 2025 read with Rule 5(2) of Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance rule) 2013 Mr. Muhammad Afzaal Bhatti is appointed as Managing Director, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation for a period not exceeding three years from the date of appointment as provided in Section 187(1) of Companies Act, 2017.”
Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti appointed as MD OPF
