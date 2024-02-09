Mohammad Ahmad Chatha wins NA-66 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mohammad Ahmad Chatha has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-66, Wazirabad by securing 160,676 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mohammad Akram Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan's candidate, who bagged 18,968 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 48.46 percent.