Mohammad Ajaz Khan Assumes Charge As DIG Hazara

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 06:17 PM

Mohammad Ajaz Khan assumes charge as DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police for the Hazara Region, Mohammad Ajaz Khan Monday has assumed the charge as the 33rd DIG of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police for the Hazara Region, Mohammad Ajaz Khan Monday has assumed the charge as the 33rd DIG of the region.

According to details, Deputy Inspector General Ajaz Khan has officially taken on the responsibilities associated with the position as regional police officer of Hazara Division police.

Upon his arrival in the region, Deputy Superintendent of Police Operations Arif Javed warmly greeted him while a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented him with a guard of honour.

In an introductory meeting, the new DIG convened with his office staff, initiating the process of familiarizing himself with his team and their functions.

