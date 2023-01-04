UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali Jauhar Remembered On 92nd Death Anniversary

Published January 04, 2023

Mohammad Ali Jauhar remembered on 92nd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Mohammad Ali Jauhar, a wearer of many hats ranging from Muslim activist, a prominent member of the All-India Muslim League, journalist, and poet, was remembered here on Wednesday on his 92nd death anniversary.

Mohammad Ali Jauhar was born in 1878 in Rampur. He was schooled in Rampur and Bareily and then graduated with distinction from Aligarh. Pleased with his good performance, his brother, Maulana Shaukat Ali sent him to Oxford where he chose History and Law as his subjects.

Besides English, his mastery of urdu was also perfect. He started a daily Urdu Newspaper 'Hamdard' and English Newspaper Comrade for the public in 1913. He expressed his opinions against the British fearlessly and spent a major part of his life in imprisonment for participating in the Freedom movement.

Jauhar was among the founders of the All-India Muslim League and attended the first meeting in Dhaka in 1906. He served as its president in 1918 and remained active in the League till 1928.

In 1919, he started the Khilafat Movement in which Indian Muslims supported him wholeheartedly. Later, he participated in Non-cooperation Movement. Ali also founded Jamia which is now a Central University.

Apart from being a master author, he had prowess in poetry and prose. He was interested in poetry since his childhood which proved to be a blessing for him.

Jauhar became interested in eternal love for God, 'Ishq-e-Haqeeqi', and two brief collections have been published entitled "Kalam-e-Jauhar'.

