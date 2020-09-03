Mohammad Ali Jinnah University finalizes arrangements to restart academic activities

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) finalized arrangements on Thursday to restart academic activities after a break of six month due to pandemic of corona Virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) finalized arrangements on Thursday to restart academic activities after a break of six month due to pandemic of corona Virus.

The university will resume educational activities as per guideline provided by Higher education Commission, (HEC) subject to approval of the government, said a statement.

Online and physical classes will be continued as usual together, this was informed during a meeting held to review arrangements to restart educational activities from next semester of the university scheduled from the September 15.

After resuming academic activities, the students who have taken admissions in next semester, Fall-2020 will be allowed to attend classes at University campus first, later on all other student of the university will be called to attend the classes in next phases.