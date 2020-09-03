UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Finalizes Arrangements To Restart Academic Activities

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:25 PM

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University finalizes arrangements to restart academic activities

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) finalized arrangements on Thursday to restart academic activities after a break of six month due to pandemic of corona Virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) finalized arrangements on Thursday to restart academic activities after a break of six month due to pandemic of corona Virus.

The university will resume educational activities as per guideline provided by Higher education Commission, (HEC) subject to approval of the government, said a statement.

Online and physical classes will be continued as usual together, this was informed during a meeting held to review arrangements to restart educational activities from next semester of the university scheduled from the September 15.

After resuming academic activities, the students who have taken admissions in next semester, Fall-2020 will be allowed to attend classes at University campus first, later on all other student of the university will be called to attend the classes in next phases.

Related Topics

Karachi Student September HEC All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation ceremony of ..

26 minutes ago

ICCBS inducts 102 candidates in its MPhil & PhD Pr ..

48 seconds ago

Smoking and air pollution may lead to childhood ob ..

51 seconds ago

Guinea leader files papers for controversial third ..

52 seconds ago

Trump's Presence at Serbia-Kosovo Talks Depends on ..

54 seconds ago

NCC for developing more tourist spots in country

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.