Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi To Resume Regular Academic Activities From Sept 15

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:58 PM

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) has finalized arrangements to resume its regular academic activities from September 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) has finalized arrangements to resume its regular academic activities from September 15.

The students who have taken admissions in next semester, Fall-2020 will be allowed to attend classes at University campus first, later on all other student of the university will be called to attend the classes in next phases, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

Online and physical classes will be continued as usual together.

The students taking physical classes would have to give an affidavit stating that the administration of the university would not be held responsible for the violation of SOPs in case of illness.

Every student attending the classes at the campus will have to wear a mask, maintain social distance and keep limited movement within the university premises.

