Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Launches Courses Under PM's National Successful Youth Program

Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:11 AM

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University launches courses under PM's National Successful Youth Program

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, (MAJU) Karachi has started classes of four professional courses for the students selected under Prime Minister, Imran Khan's National Successful Youth Program for preparing skilled youths for national development and prosperity, from this week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, (MAJU) Karachi has started classes of four professional courses for the students selected under Prime Minister, Imran Khan's National Successful Youth Program for preparing skilled youths for national development and prosperity, from this week. According to a spokesman of the University, four courses of six months duration have been launched in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NVTTC).

He told that over 150 students have been selected on merit basis for the participation in four professional courses, which are Artificial Intelligence, PCB fabrication, web graphic mobile application and Cyber Security.

No fee will be charged from the participants of these courses, the spokesman added. It is mentioned here that the National Successful Youth Program has been launched under the supervision of Center for Executive Learning, Development and Diversity (CELDD) of the University. Meanwhile, President, MAJU in a message had expressed satisfaction over the start of National Successful Youth Program at MAJU. He said as per mission of the M.A .Jinnah University , through the pursuit of excellence in an ethical environment, is committed to providing to a diverse student population the intellectual and technological tools necessary to meet the challenges of the future.

More Stories From Pakistan

