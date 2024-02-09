Mohammad Ameer Sultan Wins NA-110 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mohammad Ameer Sultan won the National Assembly NA-110 Jhang III constituency election by securing 199,590 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Mohammad Asif Muavia, who bagged 104,171 votes.
Voters' turn-out remained at 60.58 per cent.
