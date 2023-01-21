Mohammad Azam Khan takes oath as caretaker Chief Minister KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday administered the oath to Mohammad Azam Khan as the caretaker chief minister of the province.

The oath taking ceremony was held here at Governor House that was attended by concerned authorities.

The appointment was made a day after the departing chief minister Mahmood Khan, and opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani decided to nominate Khan after discussions at a meeting in Peshawar.

The newly appointed caretaker Chief Minister KP, Mohammad Azam Khan was a renowned bureaucrat and has served as Chief Secretary KP (1990-93), Finance Minister KP (2007-2008), and has worked on other key posts.