Mohammad Idress posted as PS to Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday transferred three senior officers and posted them against their new assignments.

In a notification issued by Establishment Department, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizamud Din (BPS-21) has been transferred and directed to report to his parent department.

Secretary Zakar, Ushr and Social Welfare Department Mohammad Idress Khan (BPS-20) has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Governor while Director General Provincial Ombudsman Manzoor Ahmed (BPS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare with immediate effect.