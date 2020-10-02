UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Idress Posted As PS To Governor

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:11 PM

Mohammad Idress posted as PS to Governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday transferred three senior officers and posted them against their new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday transferred three senior officers and posted them against their new assignments.

In a notification issued by Establishment Department, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizamud Din (BPS-21) has been transferred and directed to report to his parent department.

Secretary Zakar, Ushr and Social Welfare Department Mohammad Idress Khan (BPS-20) has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Governor while Director General Provincial Ombudsman Manzoor Ahmed (BPS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare with immediate effect.

