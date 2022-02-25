UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits Pakistan Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the pavilion of Pakistan at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Expo 2020 Dubai serves as a unique platform to celebrate creativity and innovation as well as discover new partnerships that will drive progress in the region and beyond, Khaleej Times reported.

He added that the participation of 192 countries at the global event has offered an opportunity for the exchange of knowledge, experiences and innovations from across the world that will help shape a better future for humanity.

During his visit to the Pakistan pavilion at the Opportunity District, he was briefed on the pavilion's exhibits that highlight the country's diverse environmental beauty.

Under the theme, 'The Hidden Treasure', the pavilion offers an immersive walkthrough experience and showcases the country's opportunities in tourism, commerce and investment.

As part of the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on Pakistan's various achievements in the fields of sustainability, sports, technology and arts. With a history spanning 7,000 years, ever-evolving with art, culture and diversity, Pakistan is one of the world's best-kept secrets.

The first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai consolidates Dubai's emergence as a city where promising ideas that can help create a better global future are incubated.

>