Mohammed Ehsan-ul-haq Leghari Posted As Project Coordinator

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

Mohammed Ehsan-ul-haq Leghari posted as Project Coordinator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Mohammed Ehsan ul haq Leghari has been appointed as Project Coordinator (PPS-10), Project Coordination and Monitoring Unit (PC&MU)- Water Sector Improvement Project (WSIP), Sindh Barrages Improvement Project (SBIP), Planning and Development Department, Government of Sindh, on contract basis for a period of two years with immediate effect.

His terms and conditions of contract appointment will be decided separately, according to a notification issued here on Friday.

