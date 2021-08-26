UrduPoint.com

Mohanad Dam To Be Completed By 2025: Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

Mohmand Dam Project would be completed in 2025, with a cost of Rs. 309 billion, which would provide water supplies for 159,560 acres of existing land while 16,726 acres of new land will be irrigated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Mohmand Dam Project would be completed in 2025, with a cost of Rs. 309 billion, which would provide water supplies for 159,560 acres of existing land while 16,726 acres of new land will be irrigated.

According to a three years performance report unveiled by Ministry of Water resources here on Thursday, annual benefits of the project in terms of flood mitigation, sale of electricity, fisheries and increase in cultivation have been estimated to the tune of Rs.

46 billion per annum.

In addition, 300 million gallons of water per day will also be provided to Peshawar for drinking purpose, said report.

The project will reduce flood hazards of Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera cities from the devastating floods of Swat River. The project will provide almost 3 billion units of electricity per annum.

Mohmand Dam Project will provide as many as 6,100 job opportunities (400 engineers and 5,700 staff/semi-skilled laborers, report added.

