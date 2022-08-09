Moharram procession culminates peacefully in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Under strict security measures, mourning processions came out from their respective areas at Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra and culminated peacefully after paying homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Mourning procession took out from Tanchi chowck Abbottabad, the roads leading to the route were tightly sealed and everyone joining in the procession had to undergo a body search. More than 1000 policemen were deployed to ensure the security of the procession and culminated at Cantt. Chowck after Zuharin pray.

In Mansehra, the main procession was postponed by the mourners while protesting on the issue of the route and demanded to resolve the issue with in one month.

Police and district administration Manshera took foolproof measures for the security of the mourning processional deployed 1300 policemen and 5 platoons of Frontier Constabulary (FC) at various places of the route and Imam Barga to avoid any untoward during the 10th Moharram.

District administration Manshera also installed Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) at Ghazikot, Mufti Abad and Akbra Khan road where most of the Imam Bargha were situated and banned the entry of Afghan refugees in the city during the 10th Moharram and also prohibited the entry of irrelevant person in the mourning procession and Majalas.