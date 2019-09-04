UrduPoint.com
Moharram Procession Taken Out In Bahawalpur

Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:46 PM

Moharram procession taken out in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Under the auspices of Shia Ulema Council, the central religious procession of 4th Moharram-ul-Haraam was taken out from Chah Fateh Khan here on Wednesday.

The leaders of Shia Ulema Council and Azaadar Council led the procession included Maj. (retd) Zahid Hussain, Syed Nadir Shah Bukhari, Imran Naqvi and Abid Chughtai.

The central procession of Moharram-ul-Haraam was taken out from the house of Aashique Hussain in Mahallah Chah Fateh Khan and after marching on stipulated routes, it reached Aastana Syed Fazal Shah.

Tight security arrangements were made on the routes of the procession. The personnel of the district police, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 and other departments were present.

