Moharram processions culminate peacefully in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Under strict security measures and observance of coronavirus SOPs, mourning processions came out from their respective areas in Abbottabad, Haripur, and Mansehra were culminated peacefully after paying homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

In Abbottabad, the mourning procession came out from the Tanchi chowk where hundreds of devotees were gathered, the roads leading to the route were sealed and everyone joining in the procession had to undergo a body search.

Up to 810 policemen were deployed to ensure the security of the procession which has culminated at Cantt. Chowck after Zuharin prayer.

Abbottabad police monitored the Moharram processions through the command and control center where drone cameras, night vision cameras and Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) were also used for the security of 10th Moharram procession.

To ensure foolproof security, more than 810 policemen including 3 SPs, 8 DSPs, 60 police officers, 727 police constables, 12 ladies police constables, and 40 Civil Defense workers were deployed.

Besides police force, CTD, Elite force, Rapid Response Force, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Unit, Canine Unite, district security branch and ladies commandos were also deputed on 10th Moharram procession.

In Mansehra, the main procession came out from Imambargha Muftiabad Manshera city and after marching through its route culminated at the same spot while three other mourning processions also came out from their prescribed routes and culminated peacefully.

The police and district administration Manshera took foolproof measures for the security of the mourning procession as 1300 policemen and Frontier Constabulary (FC) were deployed at various places of the route and Imambargahs to avoid any untoward during the 10th Moharram.

The district administration Manshera also installed CCTV at Ghazikot, Mufti Abad and Akbar Khan road where most of the Imambargahs were situated and banned the entry of Afghan refugees in the city during the 10th Moharram and also prohibited the entry of the irrelevant person in the mourning procession and Majlis.

The main mourning procession of Haripur came out also culminated peacefully after passing through its route under strict security measures.