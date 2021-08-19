UrduPoint.com

Moharram Processions Culminate Peacefully In Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Moharram processions culminate peacefully in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Under strict security measures and observance of coronavirus SOPs, mourning processions came out from their respective areas in Abbottabad, Haripur, and Mansehra were culminated peacefully after paying homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

In Abbottabad, the mourning procession came out from the Tanchi chowk where hundreds of devotees were gathered, the roads leading to the route were sealed and everyone joining in the procession had to undergo a body search.

Up to 810 policemen were deployed to ensure the security of the procession which has culminated at Cantt. Chowck after Zuharin prayer.

Abbottabad police monitored the Moharram processions through the command and control center where drone cameras, night vision cameras and Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) were also used for the security of 10th Moharram procession.

To ensure foolproof security, more than 810 policemen including 3 SPs, 8 DSPs, 60 police officers, 727 police constables, 12 ladies police constables, and 40 Civil Defense workers were deployed.

Besides police force, CTD, Elite force, Rapid Response Force, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Unit, Canine Unite, district security branch and ladies commandos were also deputed on 10th Moharram procession.

In Mansehra, the main procession came out from Imambargha Muftiabad Manshera city and after marching through its route culminated at the same spot while three other mourning processions also came out from their prescribed routes and culminated peacefully.

The police and district administration Manshera took foolproof measures for the security of the mourning procession as 1300 policemen and Frontier Constabulary (FC) were deployed at various places of the route and Imambargahs to avoid any untoward during the 10th Moharram.

The district administration Manshera also installed CCTV at Ghazikot, Mufti Abad and Akbar Khan road where most of the Imambargahs were situated and banned the entry of Afghan refugees in the city during the 10th Moharram and also prohibited the entry of the irrelevant person in the mourning procession and Majlis.

The main mourning procession of Haripur came out also culminated peacefully after passing through its route under strict security measures.

Related Topics

Drone Afghanistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Road Traffic Karbala Mansehra Same Haripur Prayer TV Mufti From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

47 minutes ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

2 hours ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

3 hours ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.