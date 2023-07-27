Moharram processions hel in district Haripur amid strict security measures

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A series of processions and Majalis related to Muharram ul Haram were held amid strict security measures in district Haripur on Thursday. The district police, including police from other regions, were also assigned to ensure security.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Muhammad Umar Khan, has been designated to oversee the security arrangements for the central processions of the two Tehsils of the district including Haripur and Khanpur.

A comprehensive security plan has been made for the 8th and 9th Muharram processions of Sarai Saleh, Haripur city, Bandah Muneer Khan and Mankarai by establishing walk-through gates and exit points.

Surveillance through CCTV cameras, including through exit points have also been carried out. Detailed live monitoring of the processions and gatherings have also been done.