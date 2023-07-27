Open Menu

Moharram Processions Hel In District Haripur Amid Strict Security Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Moharram processions hel in district Haripur amid strict security measures

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A series of processions and Majalis related to Muharram ul Haram were held amid strict security measures in district Haripur on Thursday. The district police, including police from other regions, were also assigned to ensure security.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Muhammad Umar Khan, has been designated to oversee the security arrangements for the central processions of the two Tehsils of the district including Haripur and Khanpur.

A comprehensive security plan has been made for the 8th and 9th Muharram processions of Sarai Saleh, Haripur city, Bandah Muneer Khan and Mankarai by establishing walk-through gates and exit points.

Surveillance through CCTV cameras, including through exit points have also been carried out. Detailed live monitoring of the processions and gatherings have also been done.

Related Topics

Police Haripur Khanpur From Muharram

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 minutes ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

17 minutes ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

47 minutes ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

4 hours ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan