Moharram Security Plan Devised

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Moharram security plan devised

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The district management has devised security plan to maintain peace and order during Moharram-ul-Haraam days.

According to a press release issued here, District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Rangers, Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies would play their significant role for maintenance of security and law and order in and around Imambargahs, Majalis and on the routes of religious processions.

Other institutions including Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Fire Brigade, Municipal Corporation, MEPCO and others will also play their role to provide facilities to mourners during the Moharram-ul-Haram days.

People can contact at Rescue Control Room phone number 062-9250500 and 062-9250508.

