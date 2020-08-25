Moharram-ul-Haram religious procession held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Moharram-ul-Haram religious procession was taken out from Astana Syed Fazal Shah which culminated at Imambargah Chah Fateh Khan.

Under the supervision of religious leader, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, a religious procession was taken out from Astana Syed Fazal Shah.

The procession marched on city roads including Machhli Bazaar, Chowk Kla, Chah Fateh Khan and reached Astana Syed Muhammad Ali Shah.

Tight security arrangements were made on the route of procession and in and around Imambargahs.

Heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies including the district police, Elite Force and Dolphin Force were deployed for security duty.