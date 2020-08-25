UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moharram-ul-Haram Religious Procession Held

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Moharram-ul-Haram religious procession held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Moharram-ul-Haram religious procession was taken out from Astana Syed Fazal Shah which culminated at Imambargah Chah Fateh Khan.

Under the supervision of religious leader, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, a religious procession was taken out from Astana Syed Fazal Shah.

The procession marched on city roads including Machhli Bazaar, Chowk Kla, Chah Fateh Khan and reached Astana Syed Muhammad Ali Shah.

Tight security arrangements were made on the route of procession and in and around Imambargahs.

Heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies including the district police, Elite Force and Dolphin Force were deployed for security duty.

Related Topics

Police Astana Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s 12 death annivers ..

1 minute ago

PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

14 minutes ago

Realme C12 sold out on Hot Sale making realme Paki ..

35 minutes ago

Canada&#039;s former Governor General commends UAE ..

1 hour ago

Govt to develop digital media, says Shibli Faraz

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.