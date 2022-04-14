Mohib directs completion of uplift schemes before June

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has directed the concerned authorities for completion of all ongoing development schemes before the end of the current financial year.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Agriculture and Livestock Department here on Thursday, he said that the provincial government has initiated projects worth billions of rupees in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, water management, soil conservation and agriculture engineering sectors in the province including newly merged districts.

Besides, Secretary Agriculture, Dr Mohammad Israr, Special Secretary Jannat Gul, Additional Secretary Mohammad Tahir, Chief Planning Officer (Agriculture & Livestock), Ahmad Saeed, concerned Director Generals (DGs) and others attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that the completion of these projects will not only help in bringing improvement in the provincial economy but also benefit agriculture and livestock farmers.

He said that the provincial government is taking serious steps for the uplift of the agriculture sector of the province in general and the newly merged districts in particular and utilizing all available resources for the purpose.