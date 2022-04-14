UrduPoint.com

Mohib Directs Completion Of Uplift Schemes Before June

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Mohib directs completion of uplift schemes before June

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has directed the concerned authorities for completion of all ongoing development schemes before the end of the current financial year.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Agriculture and Livestock Department here on Thursday, he said that the provincial government has initiated projects worth billions of rupees in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, water management, soil conservation and agriculture engineering sectors in the province including newly merged districts.

Besides, Secretary Agriculture, Dr Mohammad Israr, Special Secretary Jannat Gul, Additional Secretary Mohammad Tahir, Chief Planning Officer (Agriculture & Livestock), Ahmad Saeed, concerned Director Generals (DGs) and others attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that the completion of these projects will not only help in bringing improvement in the provincial economy but also benefit agriculture and livestock farmers.

He said that the provincial government is taking serious steps for the uplift of the agriculture sector of the province in general and the newly merged districts in particular and utilizing all available resources for the purpose.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Agriculture All Government Billion

Recent Stories

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

11 minutes ago
 Student killed by bus in sialkot

Student killed by bus in sialkot

5 minutes ago
 Provision of Commodities on control rates, a top p ..

Provision of Commodities on control rates, a top priority, says Mehdi

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan CS directs provision of essential item ..

Balochistan CS directs provision of essential items to avoid shortage

5 minutes ago
 African countries report 2,898 new COVID-19 cases

African countries report 2,898 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Ghana's inflation hits record high amid surging co ..

Ghana's inflation hits record high amid surging commodity prices

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.