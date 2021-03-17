Mohib directs homework for increase in under cultivation land

KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has directed preparation of a comprehensive plan for bringing barren land in the province under cultivation as soon as possible

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has directed preparation of a comprehensive plan for bringing barren land in the province under cultivation as soon as possible.

He issued these directives to the authorities of Agriculture and Livestock Department while presiding over a progress review meeting on the development projects of the department here Wednesday. Besides, Secretary Agriculture, Mohammad Israr, the Director Generals (DGs) of all concerned sections attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress on a total of 133 schemes including Agriculture (Extension), Agriculture Engineering, Research, Crop Reporting Services, Fisheries, Livestock, On Water Management and Soil Conservations. Funds availability and planning regarding new schemes and proposals in this regard also came under discussion during the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the provincial minister directed special focus on projects aimed at increase in the production of wheat, rice, olive, sugarcane, fruits and vegetable. Similarly, he further directed special focus on bringing improvement in the cultivated land, establishment of trout fish villages in Malakand & Hazara Divisions, reproduction of cattle, cattle dispensaries, protection of calves and preservation of rain water and their usage for agriculture purpose.

The provincial minister also directed timely bringing of problems in this regard into his notice to prevent hurdles in the process of development.

Mohibullah Khan said that agriculture sector plays crucial role in the economic stability of the country and the provincial government is taking all out steps to not only ensure food security, rather also abolished employment and backwardness in the province.