UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohib Directs Homework For Increase In Under Cultivation Land

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

Mohib directs homework for increase in under cultivation land

KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has directed preparation of a comprehensive plan for bringing barren land in the province under cultivation as soon as possible

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has directed preparation of a comprehensive plan for bringing barren land in the province under cultivation as soon as possible.

He issued these directives to the authorities of Agriculture and Livestock Department while presiding over a progress review meeting on the development projects of the department here Wednesday. Besides, Secretary Agriculture, Mohammad Israr, the Director Generals (DGs) of all concerned sections attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress on a total of 133 schemes including Agriculture (Extension), Agriculture Engineering, Research, Crop Reporting Services, Fisheries, Livestock, On Water Management and Soil Conservations. Funds availability and planning regarding new schemes and proposals in this regard also came under discussion during the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the provincial minister directed special focus on projects aimed at increase in the production of wheat, rice, olive, sugarcane, fruits and vegetable. Similarly, he further directed special focus on bringing improvement in the cultivated land, establishment of trout fish villages in Malakand & Hazara Divisions, reproduction of cattle, cattle dispensaries, protection of calves and preservation of rain water and their usage for agriculture purpose.

The provincial minister also directed timely bringing of problems in this regard into his notice to prevent hurdles in the process of development.

Mohibullah Khan said that agriculture sector plays crucial role in the economic stability of the country and the provincial government is taking all out steps to not only ensure food security, rather also abolished employment and backwardness in the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Agriculture Progress Malakand All Government Wheat Employment

Recent Stories

International Equestrian Conference highlights lat ..

21 minutes ago

Establishment of new economic zones, industries di ..

1 minute ago

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanist ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

Proper awareness of public needed to promote healt ..

1 minute ago

Unnatural PDM alliance meets its fate: Chief Minis ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.