Mohib directs quality, timely completion of projects

KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Wednesday directed the concerned authorities for quality and timely completion of all ongoing projects of the sectors to facilitate farmers not only maximum utilization of cultivable, rather helped level barren land to bring them under cultivation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Wednesday directed the concerned authorities for quality and timely completion of all ongoing projects of the sectors to facilitate farmers not only maximum utilization of cultivable, rather helped level barren land to bring them under cultivation.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting of all ongoing schemes in agriculture and livestock departments here. Beside, the Additional Secretary Agriculture and Livestock, Kifyatullah and CPO Naseer Khan, the Director Generals (DGs) agriculture, livestock, fisheries, soil-conservation, water management and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

During meeting, the provincial minister was briefed in detail regarding progress on all ongoing schemes and utilization of funds in that regard.

The provincial minister directed maximum arrangements for the storage of rain water to use for bringing barren lands under cultivation.

Mohibullah Khan said that agriculture and livestock play crucial role in the economy of the country and that is reason behind the concentration of the government on the development of the sector and provision of maximum facilities to farmers.