Mohib-e-Watan Party Pakistan Hails Historic Appointment Of General Asim Munir As Field Marshal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Central Chairman of Mohib-e-Watan Party Pakistan, Pir Mian Muhammad Hayat Shah Khagga, welcomed the government's decision to confer the prestigious title of Field Marshal upon Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, calling it a wise and historic step that reflects the nation's admiration for his patriotic services.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, Mian Muhammad Hayat Shah Khagga felicitated General Munir on receiving the honorary rank,noting that the decision resonates with the aspirations of millions of Pakistanis who view him as a symbol of national strength and integrity.
He added that the elevation of Hafiz Syed Asim Munir to Field Marshal not only acknowledge his exceptional leadership but also boosts the morale of the armed forces.
He praised General Munir’s strategic vision and credited him with compelling a significantly larger and more powerful adversary, India, to retreat through astute military planning.
Khagga further stated that the decision sent a strong message to hostile forces, especially India, where it will be felt as a significant setback. He concluded with prayers for the continued progress, prosperity, and strength of Pakistan under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and expressed unwavering support for the armed forces of Pakistan.
