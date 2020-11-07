Mohibullah declares PTI public meeting at Swat as historical

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Saturday said that the zealous people of Swat and Malakand divisions had expressed their unconditional love for Imran Khan and PTI by participating in the grassy ground to make a history of Malakand Division.

The successful rally in Swat has shown the opposition a mirror, the minister said in a statement issued here while reacting to the statement of some members of the opposition who called the successful rally in Swat a failure.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister Murad Saeed had addressed a grand rally at Grassy Ground Swat.

Addressing the gathering, he gave a new impetus to the party workers and PTI lovers.

There was a big rally but the blind people belonging to the opposition did not see the flood of people and they are insulting the people who have attended the rally by calling it a failed rally. He said that the PTI greeted the workers and the zealous people of Malakand Division who welcomed the Prime Minister Imran Khan and maintained the tradition of hospitality.

He said that the politics of looting the opposition is having its last hesitation. Imran Khan and PTI have buried the politics of BJP forever. There is no agenda for the people with the opposition. Their agenda is to strengthen corruption and is based on personal interests.