Mohibullah Directs Livestock Officers To Take Steps For Prevention Of Congo Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Mohibullah directs Livestock officers to take steps for prevention of Congo Virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Livestock & Agriculture, Mohibullah Khan on Wednesday directed authorities concerned for taking massive steps to prevent Congo virus in the province.

He issued these directives during a meeting held here under his chairmanship. Beside, Secretary, Agriculture & Livestock, Dr. Mohammad Israr Khan, Director General (DG) Livestock (Extension), Alamzeb Mohmand and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The provincial minister told district officers of Livestock Department, that he will visit big cattle markets to monitor the process of spray.

He also requested the people for extending all possible cooperation to the government in prevention of the virus.

He said that the provincial government in general and Livestock Department in particular have taken several steps regarding Eid ul Azha and has established 110 check posts for prevention of Congo Virus in cattle markets across the province.

Similarly, he said 620 personnel will be deployed at check posts on emergency basis, and spray will also be carried out in cattle markets and barns.

He said that so far Livestock Department had conducted anti-Congo Virus spray on 122859 cattle, 6236 barns and vehicles. As many as 26 mobile vehicles are participating in the campaign.

Mohibullah Khan said that Congo Virus is transmitted through special kind of ticks from one cattle to another and from cattle to humans and spread through the infected ticks or animal blood.

For protection from the disease, he directed the veterinarians, livestock farmers, livestock traders and those working in slaughter houses to follow preventive measures announced by the department in letter and spirit.

He urged upon the people to avoid touching ticks by hands and never remove them through using hands. Furthermore, he said the use of spay is must for cleansing livestock of ticks and avoiding taking children to cattle markets.

