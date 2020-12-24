UrduPoint.com
Mohibullah Khan Inaugurates Work On Barani Dam In Kurram

Thu 24th December 2020

Mohibullah Khan inaugurates work on Barani Dam in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Thursday said the government was focusing on the development of agriculture and livestock sectors in merged districts and for this purpose a hefty amount was being spent on the constructions of new dams, storage of rain's water and bringing of barren land under cultivation.

He expressed these views while performing ground breaking for the construction of a Barani Dam project, initiated under Accelerated Development Program at Alizai, District Kuram.

Beside, Soil Conservation Director General (DG) Yasin Khan Wazir, Livestock (Extension) DG Dr. Alamzeb Mohmand, Fisheries DG Dr. Khisro Kaleem, Water Management DG Javed Iqbal, Agriculture Director Shams-ur-Rehman Khattak and other officials concerned of agriculture and livestock sectors were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that the project would be completed in various phases with an estimated worth of Rs 50 million that beside bringing barren land under cultivation would also fulfill fisheries, livestock and domestic related requirements of the area.

He said that on one hand, it would increase crop production while on the other also help raise underground water table and besides providing maximum facilities to growers and livestock farmers.

Mohibullah Khan said the modern projects were being initiated in agriculture and livestock sectors across the province to strengthen economy besides generating employment opportunities.

He said the government during its five years period would spent an amount of Rs 85 billion on the development of agriculture and livestock sectors that would usher a new era of progress and development in merged districts.

The provincial minister said that PTI during elections have had promised bringing change, saying that goal would automatically become visible due to people-friendly policies and development projects.

Addressing the ceremony, other speakers said that development work carried out in district Kurram during last two and half years of PTI government has no precedent in the history of last 70 years.

