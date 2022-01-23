Mohmanad dam to generate 800 MW of low cost hydel electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project has capacity to generate 800 megawatt (MW) of low-cost hydel electricity, irrigate 15,100 acres of land and control floods downstream in the area.

Mohmand Dam is historic and unique in nature being constructed on River Swat in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The dam would also store about 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water, besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land and about 16,700 acres of new land will also be irrigated, , said official source while talking to APP.

In addition, 300 million gallon water per day will also be supplied to Peshawar for drinking purpose and annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs.

51.6 billion.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project will phenomenally contribute towards water, food and energy security of the country.

Water and Power Regulatory Authority (WAPDA) is committed to complete the project as early as possible to cope with the ever increasing needs of water and electricity in the country.

The Mohmand Dam would go a long way in stabilizing the national economy besides alleviating poverty and ushering in an era of development in the project area.