UrduPoint.com

Mohmanad Dam To Generate 800 MW Of Low Cost Hydel Electricity

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Mohmanad dam to generate 800 MW of low cost hydel electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project has capacity to generate 800 megawatt (MW) of low-cost hydel electricity, irrigate 15,100 acres of land and control floods downstream in the area.

Mohmand Dam is historic and unique in nature being constructed on River Swat in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The dam would also store about 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water, besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land and about 16,700 acres of new land will also be irrigated, , said official source while talking to APP.

In addition, 300 million gallon water per day will also be supplied to Peshawar for drinking purpose and annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs.

51.6 billion.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project will phenomenally contribute towards water, food and energy security of the country.

Water and Power Regulatory Authority (WAPDA) is committed to complete the project as early as possible to cope with the ever increasing needs of water and electricity in the country.

The Mohmand Dam would go a long way in stabilizing the national economy besides alleviating poverty and ushering in an era of development in the project area.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Swat WAPDA Dam Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

6 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

22 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

22 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

22 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.