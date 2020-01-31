UrduPoint.com
Mohmand Chamber Calls For Special Package For Industries, Reduction In Interest Rate

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:53 PM

Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has called for special package for industries besides reduction in interest rate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has called for special package for industries besides reduction in interest rate.

The demand was made by President MCCI, Ghulam Nabi Khan while chairing a meeting of members of Mohmand Chamber, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by members of MCCI and other businessmen including Sheikh Abdul Razak, President Traders Association Qissa Khawani bazar Peshawar, Malik Lal Sher, Ghulam Hussain Safi and others.

Participants of the meeting expressed their concern over maintaining of interest rate at 13.25 percent by State Bank of Pakistan.

They were of the opinion that in prevailing circumstances it is very difficult for industrialists and business community to survive.

Speaking on the occasion, President MCCI, Haji Ghulam Nabi Khan said that government should give incentives to industry in shape of a special package providing relief from different taxes besides reduction in interest rate.

