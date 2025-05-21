Mohmand chamber demands tax exemption, infrastructure overhaul to save tribal economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In an emergency meeting of the Mohmand Chamber of Commerce convened here under the chairmanship of President Amir Muhammad Khan on Wednesday called for tax exemption, infrastructure overhaul in the merged districts to save tribal economy.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Niaz Wali Khan, Senior Vice President Amjad Khan, other office-bearers and a large number of executive members.

The meeting focused on the mounting challenges faced by industrialists and traders in District Mohmand, particularly due to the lack of basic infrastructure and essential public services.

Participants highlighted that these shortcomings are causing serious losses to the business community in the area.

The Chamber demanded that the merged tribal districts be exempted from all forms of taxation for the next five years to address the anxiety and frustration prevalent among the local population and business community.

Addressing the gathering, President Amir Muhammad Khan emphasized that the tribal districts of KP are still deprived of fundamental necessities, including clean drinking water, road infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

He called for urgent measures to provide the merged districts with facilities on par with the settled districts, especially in light of the ongoing security and economic instability.

He pointed out that despite the presence of two major dams—Warsak and the under-construction Mohmand Dam—the residents still lack basic utilities such as electricity and clean water.

“The treatment of Mohmand’s people is no less than step-motherly,” he said.

He further criticized the poor condition of roads,stating that transporters avoid the region due to dilapidated infrastructure. The Yakka Ghund–Ghalanai road, he added, has remained in disrepair for four years. Security concerns and inadequate health services also add to the residents' struggles.

The power supply situation was described as dire, with electricity available only three hours a day. The region also suffers from outdated electric wires and missing poles, making the entire power distribution system dangerously unreliable.

Amir Muhammad Khan stressed the urgent need for industrial facilities to accompany mineral extraction activities in order to create employment opportunities and attract investment.

He noted that four tehsils in Mohmand are rich in high-quality marble, which is exported abroad. Tehsil Ambar also contains valuable deposits of marble, chromite, copper, and jet nephrite.

He also voiced strong reservations regarding the proposed Mines and Minerals Bill, warning that if passed, the Mohmand Chamber of Commerce would launch protests and take to the streets alongside its members.