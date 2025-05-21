Mohmand Chamber Demands Tax Exemption, Infrastructure Overhaul To Save Tribal Economy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In an emergency meeting of the Mohmand Chamber of Commerce convened here under the chairmanship of President Amir Muhammad Khan on Wednesday called for tax exemption, infrastructure overhaul in the merged districts to save tribal economy.
The meeting was attended by Vice President Niaz Wali Khan, Senior Vice President Amjad Khan, other office-bearers and a large number of executive members.
The meeting focused on the mounting challenges faced by industrialists and traders in District Mohmand, particularly due to the lack of basic infrastructure and essential public services.
Participants highlighted that these shortcomings are causing serious losses to the business community in the area.
The Chamber demanded that the merged tribal districts be exempted from all forms of taxation for the next five years to address the anxiety and frustration prevalent among the local population and business community.
Addressing the gathering, President Amir Muhammad Khan emphasized that the tribal districts of KP are still deprived of fundamental necessities, including clean drinking water, road infrastructure, education, and healthcare.
He called for urgent measures to provide the merged districts with facilities on par with the settled districts, especially in light of the ongoing security and economic instability.
He pointed out that despite the presence of two major dams—Warsak and the under-construction Mohmand Dam—the residents still lack basic utilities such as electricity and clean water.
“The treatment of Mohmand’s people is no less than step-motherly,” he said.
He further criticized the poor condition of roads,stating that transporters avoid the region due to dilapidated infrastructure. The Yakka Ghund–Ghalanai road, he added, has remained in disrepair for four years. Security concerns and inadequate health services also add to the residents' struggles.
The power supply situation was described as dire, with electricity available only three hours a day. The region also suffers from outdated electric wires and missing poles, making the entire power distribution system dangerously unreliable.
Amir Muhammad Khan stressed the urgent need for industrial facilities to accompany mineral extraction activities in order to create employment opportunities and attract investment.
He noted that four tehsils in Mohmand are rich in high-quality marble, which is exported abroad. Tehsil Ambar also contains valuable deposits of marble, chromite, copper, and jet nephrite.
He also voiced strong reservations regarding the proposed Mines and Minerals Bill, warning that if passed, the Mohmand Chamber of Commerce would launch protests and take to the streets alongside its members.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IUB Media Communication Dept hosts first Docshort Film Festival1 minute ago
-
Crackdown on drugs, liquor dealers in Muzaffargarh1 minute ago
-
Record enforcement actions by PFA against adulteration2 minutes ago
-
Mohmand chamber demands tax exemption, infrastructure overhaul to save tribal economy2 minutes ago
-
CM launches 2nd phase of livestock subsidy in province2 minutes ago
-
Lady smuggler carrying 19,200gm hashish arrested12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts flood simulation exercise in Khanewal21 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson visits Khanewal, reviews two cases21 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held to boost polio campaign in Peshawar21 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another escapes in feud-driven shooting in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
Unauthorised collection of animal hides prohibited21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges LG officers to improve performance22 minutes ago