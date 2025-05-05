Open Menu

Mohmand Dam Achieves Major Milestone: Powerhouse Slope Excavation Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Mohmand Dam achieves major milestone: Powerhouse slope excavation completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project has reached a significant milestone with the successful completion of the powerhouse main slope excavation and support works.

This achievement marks a critical step forward in the development of the dam, enabling the commencement of full-scale construction of the concrete powerhouse structure.

According to a press release issued here, the excavation, which was initially planned at 832,000 cubic meters, doubled to 1.68 million cubic meters due to unexpected geological conditions and subsequent design modifications.

Rising to a vertical height of 150 meters, the slope required extensive reinforcement. The originally planned 800 meters of tendon anchors expanded dramatically to over 76,000 meters to ensure long-term structural stability.

Despite the complex geological challenges and the simultaneous demands of design and construction, the project team successfully delivered the work using a collaborative approach of "design, optimization, and construction."

China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), a subsidiary of CEEC Pakistan, led the effort with dynamic adjustments in construction methods, ensuring safety, efficiency, and top-tier quality standards.

This milestone not only sets a robust foundation for the upcoming construction phases but also underscores CGGC’s technical excellence and leadership in delivering large-scale, high-difficulty hydropower projects.

Recent Stories

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

56 minutes ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

4 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

4 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

4 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

5 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

5 hours ago
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

5 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan