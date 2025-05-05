Mohmand Dam achieves major milestone: Powerhouse slope excavation completed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project has reached a significant milestone with the successful completion of the powerhouse main slope excavation and support works.

This achievement marks a critical step forward in the development of the dam, enabling the commencement of full-scale construction of the concrete powerhouse structure.

According to a press release issued here, the excavation, which was initially planned at 832,000 cubic meters, doubled to 1.68 million cubic meters due to unexpected geological conditions and subsequent design modifications.

Rising to a vertical height of 150 meters, the slope required extensive reinforcement. The originally planned 800 meters of tendon anchors expanded dramatically to over 76,000 meters to ensure long-term structural stability.

Despite the complex geological challenges and the simultaneous demands of design and construction, the project team successfully delivered the work using a collaborative approach of "design, optimization, and construction."

China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), a subsidiary of CEEC Pakistan, led the effort with dynamic adjustments in construction methods, ensuring safety, efficiency, and top-tier quality standards.

This milestone not only sets a robust foundation for the upcoming construction phases but also underscores CGGC’s technical excellence and leadership in delivering large-scale, high-difficulty hydropower projects.