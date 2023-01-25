Mohmand Dam project likely to be completed in 2026

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The diversion system of Mohmand Dam is scheduled to be completed by November, while the project is likely to be ready in 2026.

Chairman WAPDA Engineer Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) was briefed that most of the damages, caused to the diversion system by the devastating flood last summer, were got repaired till December last. At present, the construction work was progressing ahead on all 11 sites of the project, day and night on the sites, said a press release.

WAPDA is constructing Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project on River Swat, upstream of Munda Headworks in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

During his visit of the site, the Chairman reviewed construction work on different sites, which included re-regulation pond, main dam, spillway, diversion tunnels, access tunnel, power intake, powerhouse, switch yard and irrigation system etc.

Chairman Wapda urged the project management to strictly adhere to the specifications laid down for the construction of the project.

Reviewing the pre and post-flood situations, the Chairman was of the view that concerted efforts are needed to complete this mega project in accordance with the time-line.

WAPDA's project management, the Consultants and the Contractor will have to work proactively in this regard, he further said.

Later, GM and PD, Mohmand Dam Project, flanked by the Consultants and the Contractor, gave a rundown of progress on the project.

Member (Finance) WAPDA Naveed Asghar Chaudhry and Member (Power) WAPDA Engineer Jamil Akhtar were also present during the Chairman's visit to Mohmand Dam Project.

Mohmand Dam is a multi-purpose project. On completion, it will store 1.2 MAF of water and help mitigate floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera. Besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land, it will also irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda. Installed generation capacity of Mohmand Dam is 800 MW. It will contribute 2.86 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly hydel electricity per annum to the National Grid. The project will also provide 300 million gallons of water per day to Peshawar for drinking purposes. The estimated annual benefits of the Project stand at Rs. 51.6 billion. A sum of Rs. 4.5 billion has been earmarked for Confidence Building Measures (CBM) in the project area for socioeconomic development of the locals.